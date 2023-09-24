Ron Paul Discusses Russell Brand Attack

Former U.S. Senator, Ron Paul (father of sitting U.S. Senator, Rand Paul) discusses, along with co-host Daniel McAdams, the unusual and disgusting story of how the UK government is openly pressing media platforms to de-monetize Russell Brand, because he's getting too much of a following?

Or maybe because he's hitting some raw nerves.





Video Source:

The Liberty Report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams

Closing theme music:

'Tranquility' - by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Liberty Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce mon01:01