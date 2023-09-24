Create New Account
Ron Paul Discusses Russell Brand Attack
The Kokoda Kid
87 Subscribers
79 views
Published 19 hours ago

Former U.S. Senator, Ron Paul (father of sitting U.S. Senator, Rand Paul) discusses, along with co-host Daniel McAdams, the unusual and disgusting story of how the UK government is openly pressing media platforms to de-monetize Russell Brand, because he's getting too much of a following?

Or maybe because he's hitting some raw nerves.


Video Source:

The Liberty Report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams

Closing theme music:

'Tranquility' - by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Liberty Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
censorshipsocial mediauk parliamentrussell branduk government

