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Leinenkugels Snowdrift Vanilla Porter 3.75/5
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3 views • December 19, 2020
Another from the Christmas / Holiday series. This entry is from Leinenkugel and it's their Snowdrift Vanilla Porter. Per the spec sheet she runs 6.0 ABV, 16 for the IBUs and the SRM is By My Eye a solid 98
They bill it as having notes of cocao, coffee and caramel from the roasted malts, we shall see my friends. On the nose she has that roasted, not burnt malt aroma. She also smells a bit boozier but not much else going on. On the initial hit she comes in thin like a lager, super fast thru the middle, clean on the back end. Hints of the vanilla and a bit of the caramel sweetness, nothing for the coffee or cocao. Not bad but just okay, I'd drink'em if offered but I wouldn't buy'em.
Thanks for coming by folks
Have a happy and festive ( best as you can this year anyway) Holiday season and Merry Christmas form Pima and I.
Like and share if you would please.
Be safe healthy and happy my friends.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
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They bill it as having notes of cocao, coffee and caramel from the roasted malts, we shall see my friends. On the nose she has that roasted, not burnt malt aroma. She also smells a bit boozier but not much else going on. On the initial hit she comes in thin like a lager, super fast thru the middle, clean on the back end. Hints of the vanilla and a bit of the caramel sweetness, nothing for the coffee or cocao. Not bad but just okay, I'd drink'em if offered but I wouldn't buy'em.
Thanks for coming by folks
Have a happy and festive ( best as you can this year anyway) Holiday season and Merry Christmas form Pima and I.
Like and share if you would please.
Be safe healthy and happy my friends.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
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