Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the Government Predicts The Future - Inside the Sentient World Simulation - James Corbett 2012
35 views
channel image
SILVIEW.media
Published 17 hours ago |

Enter the Sentient World Simulation (SWS). Oh, wait, you're already in!https://silview.media/2023/04/02/enter-sentient-world-simulation-sws-oh-wait-youre-already-in/

Mankind uses the mobile phone as a shovel to dig its own grave.

With very rare exceptions of conscious users. If you want to be one of them, you need to be informed and aware of how this thing works and how our enemies use it against us. And in order to become so, you need, among other things, to fully absorb what I'm about to show you.

Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview


Mirrored from: https://www.corbettreport.com/how-the-government-predicts-the-future-inside-the-sentient-world-simulation/

Keywords
social mediamind controlciaaiinternetnsasurveillancesocial engineeringtechdodthe great resetsentient world simulationswschatgpt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket