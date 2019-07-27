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Proibido yotube iluminatti globalista nova ordem mundial wake the funk up new world order youtube censored video Fora Globo
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38 views • July 27, 2019
Para vc que está lendo isso fui banido do youtube por expor os fatos que eles não querem que vc saiba portante levante sua voz e pare de fujir da porra dessa luta e encarar os fatos pois eu não estou aqui pra aturar toda essa porra e vc.
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