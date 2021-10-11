© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAAP REAL COVERAGE OF THE GOP CANDIDATES. WICKENBURG,AZ
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 11, 2021
Here's an update on the candidates who spoke at our forum here in Wickenburg.
Gubernatorial:
Bryan Masche
Elbridge Walker
Secretary Of State
Michelle Ugenti-Rita
Superintendent Public Instruction:
Shiry Sapir
Jennie Paperman
Kara Woods
State Mine inspector:
Duane Yandorno
Amanda Beaudoin
Gubernatorial:
Bryan Masche
Elbridge Walker
Secretary Of State
Michelle Ugenti-Rita
Superintendent Public Instruction:
Shiry Sapir
Jennie Paperman
Kara Woods
State Mine inspector:
Duane Yandorno
Amanda Beaudoin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.