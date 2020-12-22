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PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE WITH WORD-BY-WORD MEANING EXPLAINED - RED SKELTON (COMEDY VIDEO)
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56 views • December 22, 2020
This video is only a comedy if you are a CONSCIOUS TRUTHER. Watch it and see if you find it funny or serious. Then you will know if you are Conscious or Unconscious. I was once so PATRIOTIC that I would tear up when I stood for the National Anthem of the USA, but that was many years ago before doing careers as Military, Law Enforcement and Higher Education; and before doing 1,000s of hours of Truther research. Remember, WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO! If it was easy, there wouldn't be royals, governments, politicians, elections, taxes, and so many other things that keep people DIVIDED, CONQUERED, DUMBED DOWN, MIND CONTROLLED, and UNCONSCIOUS.
“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” -- Arundhati Roy
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
HOW THE POLITICIANS SEE YOU - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTAa0DeptlLt/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
OBEDIENCE TRAINING - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bso2cDmOUxby/
CENTURY OF ENSLAVEMENT - THE HISTORY OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ncxgtn78wOy9/
IT'S AN ILLUSION [2009] - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMlxfnazshgP/
STRAWMAN: THE NATURE OF THE CAGE [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGtZrMMoV5Th/
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! - INFOMATIC (ANIMATED VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJjyO7HWexhF/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” -- Arundhati Roy
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
HOW THE POLITICIANS SEE YOU - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTAa0DeptlLt/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
OBEDIENCE TRAINING - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bso2cDmOUxby/
CENTURY OF ENSLAVEMENT - THE HISTORY OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ncxgtn78wOy9/
IT'S AN ILLUSION [2009] - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMlxfnazshgP/
STRAWMAN: THE NATURE OF THE CAGE [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGtZrMMoV5Th/
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! - INFOMATIC (ANIMATED VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJjyO7HWexhF/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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