Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

Admiral Gorshkov Frigate is the Russian Navy ship carrying Zircon and Kalibr Hypersonic Missiles, which will be the most dangerous enemies in the world's oceans. Putin announced that the advanced ship having no foreign analogues would embark on a long-distance voyage on combat duty through the Atlantic and Indian Ocean, as well as Mediterranean Sea.
Further Info:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=263249
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.