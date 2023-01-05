Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

Admiral Gorshkov Frigate is the Russian Navy ship carrying Zircon and Kalibr Hypersonic Missiles, which will be the most dangerous enemies in the world's oceans. Putin announced that the advanced ship having no foreign analogues would embark on a long-distance voyage on combat duty through the Atlantic and Indian Ocean, as well as Mediterranean Sea.

