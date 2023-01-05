Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic
229 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Admiral Gorshkov Frigate is the Russian Navy ship carrying Zircon and Kalibr Hypersonic Missiles, which will be the most dangerous enemies in the world's oceans. Putin announced that the advanced ship having no foreign analogues would embark on a long-distance voyage on combat duty through the Atlantic and Indian Ocean, as well as Mediterranean Sea.

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=263249

Mirrored -

TeleTruth


Keywords
zirconhypersonic cruise missilesthe admiral gorshkovrussian frigate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket