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How Animals are reacting to the Magnet shift and why you should take note
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468 views • August 14, 2021
Animal instincts are changing their behavior in recent past. What we need to know and what we should be planning for. The time is coming where prior planning will make the difference between reflecting on recent past and not being able to reflect on anything. Ben Davidson continues to point out changes that will affect you and/or your children in their lifetime. Be aware, visit Suspicious0bservers.org
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