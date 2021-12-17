Pedophilia & Satanic Rituals By Elites

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The elites such as HRC have been abusing, torturing and even sacrificing kids and babies to worship satan and harvest adrenechrome. This must stop!
We can not keep sweeping these horrific crimes under the rug. We must save and protect our children. We must expose those who are involved and hold them accountable once and for all.
We’re at war, people. We need God’s help, please pray. The ReAwakening is Real and we must unite to let these people know we’re no longer buying into their bullshit. They have been creating division since Obama. Now is the time we stopped believing the narratives they push through the media about race, religion, gender, vaxxed or unvaxxed.
If you haven’t seen the old clips from all the MSM channels when Jesse Smollet supposedly got abused and had a noose put around his head, go back and look at them now we know that was a stunt to intentionally create division through race. They pushed white supremacy and claimed the attackers were Trump supporters. The TRUTH is being exposed more and more every day to the lies they’ve been feeding us because Trump is a threat to their evil ways. That’s why he became President and is draining the swamp around the world.
Get more documented truths at www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
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