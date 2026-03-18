Gas facilities in Saudi Arabia catch fire after an Iranian attack - clip 2

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Gas facilities in Saudi Arabia catch fire after an Iranian attack.
Adding:
Pakistan is suspending its military operation against Afghanistan for five days in connection with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the country's information minister announced.
It is reported that this was done at the request of the Gulf countries.