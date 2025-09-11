Why your emergency kit needs a Survival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Krazy Beaver Shovel XL (Red Textured Head / Black Handle) measures 46 inches (total length). If you have room on your rack or in your vehicle, the extra length will prove helpful in different survival scenarios. You can also get the ATV / UTV Krazy Beaver Shorty Shovel (Textured Black Head / Black Handle) for your bug-out bag.
Shop at HealthRangerStore.com