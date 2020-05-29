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The Dangers of Vaccines with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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622 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Hotze Health & Wellness Center, posted on YT on 18 July 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSADAomNMgA
Did you know that children are recommended to receive 22 vaccines from the time of birth until 1 year of age? Did you know that before 1985, there were only 3 vaccines given in the same period?
In today’s podcast, we visit with world renowned vaccine expert, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss all things vaccines including: common vaccine misconceptions, the controversy associated with the Hep B vaccine, the effects on human DNA in all age groups, and the synergistic effect between mercury and aluminum in relation to the recommended vaccine schedules.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an Osteopathic Medical Doctor and is board certified in three specialties and is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. She has invested 18 years and more than 30,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcast at www.HotzePodcast.com
For more information on Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, please visit:
http://www.Vaxxter.com
www.TenpennyIMC.com
http://www.MasteringVaccineInfo.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-chec...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSADAomNMgA
Did you know that children are recommended to receive 22 vaccines from the time of birth until 1 year of age? Did you know that before 1985, there were only 3 vaccines given in the same period?
In today’s podcast, we visit with world renowned vaccine expert, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss all things vaccines including: common vaccine misconceptions, the controversy associated with the Hep B vaccine, the effects on human DNA in all age groups, and the synergistic effect between mercury and aluminum in relation to the recommended vaccine schedules.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an Osteopathic Medical Doctor and is board certified in three specialties and is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. She has invested 18 years and more than 30,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcast at www.HotzePodcast.com
For more information on Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, please visit:
http://www.Vaxxter.com
www.TenpennyIMC.com
http://www.MasteringVaccineInfo.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-chec...
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