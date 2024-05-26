Create New Account
PORK & the Unclean Pt 7
Brother Hebert Presents
Silly 'church-goer', tricks are for Gentiles. God did not cleanse unclean animals. He cleansed unclean MEN. Pig is not considered food in Scripture. Unclean animals are STILL the vacuum cleaners of the land and waters. If you eat a vacuum cleaner, aren't you eating everything inside it too? Follow along: www.ageoflaodicea.com/pork/ (7 of 8)

