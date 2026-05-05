The Setup for Maximum Control and the Inevitability of a Credit Event, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

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Financial surveillance is rising and it’s not just about security. History shows control tightens before crises hit. If a credit freeze happens, access to money could vanish overnight. The question isn’t just “if” it’s how prepared people are when the system they trust suddenly stops working.
#CreditCrisis #FinancialSystem #Preparedness #EconomicWarning #Surveillance #Finance
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