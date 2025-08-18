BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tragedy in the Grand Canyon
234 views • 23 hours ago

In 1956, a tragic accident involving 2 large airliners resulted in the destruction of both aircraft and the loss of 128 souls. Was this crash preventable? Libraero explores the tragedy of the mid-air collision of a Lockheed Super Constellation and a Douglas DC-7 over the Grand Canyon, an incident that was instrumental to the creation of the FAA.


#aviationhistory #aviationsafety #aviationlovers


Aircraft Links:

Lockheed Super Constellation (TWA):

https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=162


Douglas DC-7 (United):

https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=201


Video References:

https://www.lostflights.com/Grand-Canyon-Aviation/63056-Trans-World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExkXKXsBUSk


Music:

Artist: Vlad Bakutov via Deuslower/Pixabay

Title: Dark Ambient Emotions Music

Site: www.pixabay.com


Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:


On the web: https://www.libraero.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Libraero

For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]

Keywords
historydocumentaryaviationgrand canyonairliners
