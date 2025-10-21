The end of the first age is seen at the tower of babel.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #91; Looking into Genesis chapters 9-10 into 11, we see the end of the first age at the tower of babel. The Dispensation of Gentiles gave us a view of the seasons or the ebb and flow of each dispensation. Commands, prophecy, standards along with rebellion, failures and judgment are common occurrences in all 3 ages of human authority. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!