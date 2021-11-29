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VACCINATED PILOT'S PLANES DROPPING OUT OF THE SKY. DOZENS OF CRASHES IN JUST 30 DAYS
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1118 views • November 29, 2021
People who have accepted the MRNA genetic modification injection are likely to have heart attacks or stroke. There have been hundreds (maybe thousands) of vaccidents where people who have been injected lose control of vehicles. Now there's dozens of small plane crashes for the same reason. Airliners have up to three qualified pilots so if one drops dead at the controls another can take over, but small planes usually only have one pilot.
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