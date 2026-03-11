BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Two Taboo Subjects the seeker sensitive churches refuse to talk about
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 4 days ago
  1. Sin, no such thing, your good, your special, God wants you to be rich?


Psalms 14:1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.


Every human has two problems sin and death and he can’t solve eather one?


1John 1:8-9 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. 9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.


Sin has a cost and it will cost you your health and your wealth.


  1. Hell the county jail, where you await trial, sentances to The Lake of Fire.
Keywords
hellsatanprophecyrapturebabylontribulationbeastapocalypserevelationtrumpetsantichristprophetdragonabyssmysteryjudgmentmillenniumsealseschatologybottomlessbowlhorns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon estimates first six days of Iran war cost over $11.3 billion

Pentagon estimates first six days of Iran war cost over $11.3 billion

Laura Harris
US Intelligence Assesses Iran Regime Stable Despite Loss of Senior Leaders in Military Strikes

US Intelligence Assesses Iran Regime Stable Despite Loss of Senior Leaders in Military Strikes

Garrison Vance
OpenAI Reportedly Developing ChatGPT Financial Analysis Tool

OpenAI Reportedly Developing ChatGPT Financial Analysis Tool

Chase Codewell
Mind Wars: How 5GW, mind control and biotech are enslaving humanity

Mind Wars: How 5GW, mind control and biotech are enslaving humanity

Belle Carter
AI apocalypse: CEOs warn of job destruction, rogue AI threatens humanity

AI apocalypse: CEOs warn of job destruction, rogue AI threatens humanity

Patrick Lewis
10 Common foods you should never eat raw

10 Common foods you should never eat raw

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy