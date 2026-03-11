Two Taboo Subjects the seeker sensitive churches refuse to talk about

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- Sin, no such thing, your good, your special, God wants you to be rich?
Psalms 14:1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.
Every human has two problems sin and death and he can’t solve eather one?
1John 1:8-9 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. 9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
Sin has a cost and it will cost you your health and your wealth.
- Hell the county jail, where you await trial, sentances to The Lake of Fire.