BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TRUE ORIGINS OF NAZISM - Hidden Historical Banned Information - What They Don't Want Known - The Steven D Kelley Show,.mp4
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • August 22, 2023

@SDK @TCR June 17th, 2021 THE TRUE ORIGINS OF NAZISM - Hidden Historical Banned Information - What They Don't Want Known - The Steven D Kelley Show, If. you don't listen, you don't learn.The history of the world from the development of the fertile crescent from the flood to today. A look at every empire to control the Levant and beyond. I examine blood libel, Sabateanism, Frankism, Social Zionism, National socialism, the Illuminati, Masons, Ottomans, Donmeh, Armenians, Kurd's, Germans, Spain, France, the crusades, Baldwin 1 and 2, Chaim Weizmann, Woodrow Wilson, Khazar's, Popes, Hitler, Jesuits, Templar's etc. The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there.

Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadowed, banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.

I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.

For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrAURfbK8Ls

Please LIKE, and comment on this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbXm2pmXl9o

My EMAIL is: [email protected]
use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi.
Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.

Please help support Truthcatradio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].

Join my Telegram group today!https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Keywords
stevenkelley gordon getty center museum pedophile instalationcosmic portal russia needs to aid us free
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy