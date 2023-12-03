Create New Account
Warming Scam -- Private Jets Headed To Global Warming Conference "Literally Frozen On Runway"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 14 hours ago

While world leaders spoke at a 'global warming' conference in Dubai, located in the heart of the Arabian Desert, discussing the usual: banning gas stoves, cow farts, and petrol-powered vehicles, a powerful snowstorm grounded all flights at Munich Airport in Germany. 

"Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier," said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist. 

Read More HERE:

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/private-jets-headed-global-warming-conference-literally-frozen-runway

