Beet Gnocchi

Ingredients:
2 large organic Sweet Potatoes (Russet will work too)
2 egg yokes 1 ½
2 cups organic whole wheat flour (plus some to cover surface)
1/3 c Groovy Bee Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder
Directions:
1. Peel and cube the potatoes Boil 15-18 minutes until tender
2. Remove from water and let cool
3. Smash the potatoes in a large bowl
4. Add remaining ingredients and blend until well incorporated (add more flour if needed)
5. Remove from bowl on to a floured surface and knead 1-2 min until a dough forms
6. Cut the dough ball in half until you get to 8 smaller sections you can handle
7. Roll each section into a rope and cut into bite size pieces
8. Using the back of a fork, smash each gnocchi to create their classic look You can place in a bag and freeze it for later use or prepare it now.
9. To prepare: Bring a large pot of SALTED water to a boil Add the cut gnocchi in small batches and boil for 2-3 minutes or until they float to the top (Optional step: add cooked gnocchi to a hot frying pan with EVOO and sauté until slightly crispy) Remove and serve with your favorite pasta sauce, garlic butter or pesto ENJOY!