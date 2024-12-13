Beet Gnocchi

Ingredients:

2 large organic Sweet Potatoes (Russet will work too)

2 egg yokes 1 ½

2 cups organic whole wheat flour (plus some to cover surface)

1/3 c Groovy Bee Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder

1 t Pink Himalayan Salt





Directions:

1. Peel and cube the potatoes Boil 15-18 minutes until tender

2. Remove from water and let cool

3. Smash the potatoes in a large bowl

4. Add remaining ingredients and blend until well incorporated (add more flour if needed)

5. Remove from bowl on to a floured surface and knead 1-2 min until a dough forms

6. Cut the dough ball in half until you get to 8 smaller sections you can handle

7. Roll each section into a rope and cut into bite size pieces

8. Using the back of a fork, smash each gnocchi to create their classic look You can place in a bag and freeze it for later use or prepare it now.

9. To prepare: Bring a large pot of SALTED water to a boil Add the cut gnocchi in small batches and boil for 2-3 minutes or until they float to the top (Optional step: add cooked gnocchi to a hot frying pan with EVOO and sauté until slightly crispy) Remove and serve with your favorite pasta sauce, garlic butter or pesto ENJOY!