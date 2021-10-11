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The Aspartame Story | The Case of The Killer Sweetener
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196 views • October 11, 2021
Originally compiled in 2015 from my Aspartame comic series, this video will take you through the fraudulent approval procedures and testimonies from doctors about the toxicity of Aspartame. As an aside, I did not make the choice of the category 'Entertainment and Humour, Brighteon made that choice for me. :-(
For more information about artificial sweeteners:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
To view the comics only:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/the-aspartame-story
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Voices (wellsaidlabs.com) using a commercial license.
Pixton Comic (comic making software) and music from purple-planet.com.
For more information about artificial sweeteners:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
To view the comics only:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/the-aspartame-story
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Voices (wellsaidlabs.com) using a commercial license.
Pixton Comic (comic making software) and music from purple-planet.com.
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