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Is this the Charlie Brown GOP?? | Michelle Malkin
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74 views • December 20, 2020
'FOLD OR FIGHT': Michelle Malkin says "for decades, grassroots Conservatives have voted the surrender caucus of the GOP back into office again and again while expecting different results" - while President Trump fights for his presidency and may not be getting the 'support' he could use from fellow Republicans
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