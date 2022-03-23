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WARNING - DO NOT VOLUNTEER FOR UKRAINE FOREIGN LEGION
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71 views • March 23, 2022
BETTER TO STAY HOME Volunteers have been flocking to fight in the International Legion for Ukraine, but have found that the reality of the experience is not what's being sold.
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