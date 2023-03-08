Create New Account
ABOLITIONIST Anti-Slavery Freedom Movement HISTORY Historical Coins Medals Great Britain UK and US #trustedcoins
https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


1790's ENGLAND Great Britain ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token NGC i83848

http://www.ebay.com/itm/1790s-ENGLAND-Great-Britain-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-NGC-i83848-/353064227065

1790's ENGLAND Great Britain ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token PCGS i84009

http://www.ebay.com/itm/1790s-ENGLAND-Great-Britain-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-PCGS-i84009-/353099950649

Middlesex England Spence's ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token NGC i86186

 http://www.ebay.com/itm/Middlesex-England-Spences-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-NGC-i86186-/233713812629

1834 Great Britain UK England ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY FREEDOM Medal NGC i86382

http://www.ebay.com/itm/1834-Great-Britain-UK-England-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-FREEDOM-Medal-NGC-i86382-/233739574023

1834 Great Britain UK England ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY FREEDOM Medal NGC i86390

http://www.ebay.com/itm/1834-Great-Britain-UK-England-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-FREEDOM-Medal-NGC-i86390-/233740708970

1838 US Pre- CIVIL WAR Hard Times NYC ANTI SLAVERY ABOLITIONIST Token NGC i80917

http://www.ebay.com/itm/1838-US-Pre-CIVIL-WAR-Hard-Times-NYC-ANTI-SLAVERY-ABOLITIONIST-Token-NGC-i80917-/233362369179


SOCIETY FOR ABOLITION OF SLAVERY

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Effecting_the_Abolition_of_the_Slave_Trade

JOSIAH WEDGWOOD

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josiah_Wedgwood

THOMAS SPENCE

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Spence

SLAVE TRADE ACT 1807

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slave_Trade_Act_1807

SLAVERY ABOLITION ACT 1833

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_Abolition_Act_1833

HARD TIMES TOKENS Coins of UNITED STATES

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hard_times_token

ABOLITIONISM IN UNITED STATES: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abolitionism_in_the_United_States

