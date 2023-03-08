ABOLITIONIST Anti-Slavery Freedom Movement HISTORY Historical Coins Medals Great Britain UK and US #trustedcoins

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins
1790's ENGLAND Great Britain ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token NGC i83848
http://www.ebay.com/itm/1790s-ENGLAND-Great-Britain-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-NGC-i83848-/353064227065
1790's ENGLAND Great Britain ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token PCGS i84009
http://www.ebay.com/itm/1790s-ENGLAND-Great-Britain-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-PCGS-i84009-/353099950649
Middlesex England Spence's ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY Conder Token NGC i86186
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Middlesex-England-Spences-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-Conder-Token-NGC-i86186-/233713812629
1834 Great Britain UK England ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY FREEDOM Medal NGC i86382
http://www.ebay.com/itm/1834-Great-Britain-UK-England-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-FREEDOM-Medal-NGC-i86382-/233739574023
1834 Great Britain UK England ABOLITIONIST ANTI SLAVERY FREEDOM Medal NGC i86390
http://www.ebay.com/itm/1834-Great-Britain-UK-England-ABOLITIONIST-ANTI-SLAVERY-FREEDOM-Medal-NGC-i86390-/233740708970
1838 US Pre- CIVIL WAR Hard Times NYC ANTI SLAVERY ABOLITIONIST Token NGC i80917
http://www.ebay.com/itm/1838-US-Pre-CIVIL-WAR-Hard-Times-NYC-ANTI-SLAVERY-ABOLITIONIST-Token-NGC-i80917-/233362369179
SOCIETY FOR ABOLITION OF SLAVERY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Effecting_the_Abolition_of_the_Slave_Trade
JOSIAH WEDGWOOD
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josiah_Wedgwood
THOMAS SPENCE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Spence
SLAVE TRADE ACT 1807
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slave_Trade_Act_1807
SLAVERY ABOLITION ACT 1833
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_Abolition_Act_1833
HARD TIMES TOKENS Coins of UNITED STATES
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hard_times_token
ABOLITIONISM IN UNITED STATES: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abolitionism_in_the_United_States
