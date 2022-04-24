The 70 Shabua of Daniel - An Overview [ep.2]

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I believe this information will create a breakthrough moment in your life and help you finally interpret one of the biggest mysteries in the entire Bible... I'll be providing a quick overview of the 70 shabua of Daniel chapter 9 prophecy (commonly called the "70 weeks" prophecy) and lay a solid foundation in order to accurately decode this important passage of Scripture that has been butchered and misrepresented for hundreds of years. Join me as I show you a slide-by-slide breakdown of some key information to set the record straight and unlock this mystery for you once and for all. This is part one of a series of episodes where I break down all of this information, step by step. For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots