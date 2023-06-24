It Will Be Good For You To End Your Toxic Relationship With Your Dysfunctional Family, 2023

We are responsible for removing ourselves from what is hurting our well-being. We are responsible for doing everything possible to protect ourselves from suffering and pain. We are responsible for guarding and defending ourselves from being injured and harmed.
