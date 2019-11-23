Technocracy and communitarianism at your service with Vicky Davis

PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age -wow. what a great talk about a subject so little known about.facinating.here are some links to Vicky's work:This article has the earliest reference to an international road system (Declaration on the Construction of Main International Traffic Arteries, 1950). The British treaty included 33 European countries including the Soviet Union. The treaty included definition of the routes and the numbering of them.This page is like a table of contents page. Down the right hand column, I have articles on the international institutions and how they came to be (click the images).This article is about the European transportation system with a particular focus on Germany because the automobile technology (i.e. communicating with the road) was developed by them. Japan was more focused on robotics. You'll see a timeline of the TEN-T network (TEN-T = Trans-European Transport Network) - begins at 1990. (Europeans are not very good at acronyms :) Notice on the TEN-T map, it was produced by the Directorate General for Energy and Transport.This article has the Asian transportation plan and it includes Mikhail Gorbachev and his reconciliation with the Chinese for the purpose of organizing into an Asia-Pacific region.This article is about the U.S. Transportation System. Also begins in 1990.And then finally, the article about the China-Pakistan corridor system.This is a graphic I did in 2010 when I was in the discovery phase that began when I saw it in my home state. The only thing I would change on it is to remove the OECD. The OECD is the strategic planner organization for the global systems so it doesn't belong at this level.