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Werkt vaccineren + een coronapas om cijfers laag te houden?
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20 views • November 14, 2021
Prof. Dr Erika Vlieghe Voorzitser GEMS zegt dat testen bovenop een pas zijn nut kan hebben.
https://youtu.be/1vUJKgtinvg
Jordan Peterson in the The Rubin Report
https://youtu.be/0fhlSw72Z5M
https://www.vrijheidvzw.be/
https://youtu.be/1vUJKgtinvg
Jordan Peterson in the The Rubin Report
https://youtu.be/0fhlSw72Z5M
https://www.vrijheidvzw.be/
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