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Bill Cooper Predicted 9/11 on 06/28/2001 & Was Assassinated on November 6th 2001
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246 views • May 28, 2021
Milton William Cooper (aka Bill Cooper) was a government whistler blower, US Air Force Strategic Air Command Veteran, US Navy Naval Intelligence Officer, author, radio broadcaster, Truther, and one of the greatest American heroes of our time. He was murdered by the Deep State on November 06, 2001. Below you will find links to several of his books and documentary videos. Every Truther that is trying to become Conscious, must watch and read everything they can get their hands on with regards to BILL COOPER!
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