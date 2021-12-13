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A Sad Day On The Homestead Fly With The Stars Above Mr Baby
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130 views • December 13, 2021
We knew when we free ranged our chickens that this might happen. Mr. Baby our Wyandotte Rooster was killed by a hawk. Making some changes and gonna put them in a protected fenced area. Thanks for watching.
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