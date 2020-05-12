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Seattle Cop Placed On Administrative Leave After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral
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29 views • May 12, 2020
Port of Seattle Police Officer and Special Forces veteran Greg Anderson was reportedly removed from his position after his video about police officers allegedly abusing their power went viral.
In an update video posted Monday to his Instagram, Anderson says he has been terminated from the Port of Seattle Police Department and is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
In an update video posted Monday to his Instagram, Anderson says he has been terminated from the Port of Seattle Police Department and is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
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