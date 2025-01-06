Keys to the Kingdom - Curt Poole

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Curt Poole, who currently resides in Oklahoma, shares with Eileen about the "Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven and Earth," a national movement that is taking down the strongholds of evil and injustice in the American judicial system. He explains that justice is a big issue with God and it is no coincidence that Oklahoma became the first state to mandate teaching the Bible in the public schools.





To learn more, watch the attached video: https://youtu.be/CM8iQr1eXps?si=dE8iNH-0V0mXYNeG





Also, here's the link for Curt's new book, "Lessons from the Heart of David,"





https://a.co/d/3mBLzMt





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/