The Rolling Stones - In The Stars

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Foreign Tongues is the twenty-fifth British and the twenty-seventh American studio album by the English rock band the Rolling Stones, released on 10 July 2026. Produced by Andrew Watt, the album features musical contributions from Steve Jordan, Darryl Jones, Steve Winwood, Robert Smith, Paul McCartney, Benmont Tench, Bruno Mars, and Chad Smith, among others. It also features a song recorded with Charlie Watts prior to his death.