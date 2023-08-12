Create New Account
Lineage The Great Controversy Trailer
PatchSDA
The Great Controversy between good and evil has played out since the conflict in heaven between Christ and Satan. In the last 2000 years of human history, we have seen this battle play out on Earth. However, one day evil will be ended, and peace will reign in the universe. Join us each week on a journey through the book ‘Great Controversy’ as we learn where we have come from and where we are headed! #thegreatcontroversy #Lineage #LineageJourney #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #KnowYourOrigins www.lineagejourney.com Support Lineage Journey: ➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r ➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w Follow us on: ➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi ➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3 ➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8 ➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ

