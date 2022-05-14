A French Volunteer Thanks the NFSC for Helping With Its Rescue Work Which Has Been Recognized by the French Ambassador to Poland

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/12/2022 A French volunteer says that thanks to the help of the NFSC, the French rescue work in Medica has been carried out successfully and recognized by the French Ambassador to Poland. He is very grateful to the NFSC.