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Learning Begins With Unlearning
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58 views • August 05, 2019
A clip from a recent interview with Josh Dharma. In "Living on the Precipice," author, Greg Caton discusses the ubiquitous character of fakery in modern civilisation: fake news, fake medicine, fake justice, etc. This clip touches upon "fake education" and the importance of "unlearning" so that true knowledge is made available to the truth-seeking mind.
To see the complete 47 minute interview, presented by DharmaPortal, go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_UlVYoc
Further information on all books written by Greg Caton is provided at: http://www.gregcaton.com
To see the complete 47 minute interview, presented by DharmaPortal, go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_UlVYoc
Further information on all books written by Greg Caton is provided at: http://www.gregcaton.com
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