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get facts-inated. ARE THE SPIKE PROTEINS IN COVID VACCINES SAFE? from theHighwire.com
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316 views • September 04, 2021
get facts-inated. ARE THE SPIKE PROTEINS IN COVID VACCINES SAFE?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-spike-proteins-in-covid-vaccines-safe/
Board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, explains how the spike proteins in the #Covid19 vaccines play a role in Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-spike-proteins-in-covid-vaccines-safe/
Board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, explains how the spike proteins in the #Covid19 vaccines play a role in Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
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