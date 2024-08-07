RT News August 7, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 7, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Following Mali’s example, Niger now cuts off diplomatic ties with Ukraine over Kiev’s aid to militant groups in West Africa. Türkiye will officially join the South African genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, a step seen by local lawmakers as ‘historic’. Four civilians are killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk region. The Russian MOD also confirms the destruction of multiple Ukrainian armored vehicles as Kiev’s forces attempt a border incursion. Georgia reveals the EU demanded it send mercenaries to Ukraine. The stunning accusation comes as the US cuts funding for the Georgian army over the country’s new foreign agent law.