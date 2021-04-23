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Special Edition: The Georgia Guidestones
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203 views • April 23, 2021
Dedicated in 1980 on March 22 the stones were built by a rich man going by a fake name called RC Christian. There are many people out there that think this is Ted Turner who had these built and there is a lot of evidence that would suggest that being the case. This American Stonehindge describes a new order out of chaos for a global reset of the population down to 500 million. These stonesTalk in such a way that matches the global governance, the rich elites, and a system that mimics the tower of babel. Project truth beam has visited these stones and our overall assessment is they are evil.
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