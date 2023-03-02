SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (48)

My 48th video diary filmed in October and November 2022.This installment features clips from the 5G outreach and magnet test stall we held in Swindon Town Centre, the usual Chemtrails evidence and pop up 5G installations in Swindon, the Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph, plus a clip of me meeting my lovely grandchildren for the first time.
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MrHellvis69
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.