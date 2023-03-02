Create New Account
SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (48)
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

My 48th video diary filmed in October and November 2022.This installment features clips from the 5G outreach and magnet test stall we held in Swindon Town Centre, the usual Chemtrails evidence and pop up 5G installations in Swindon, the Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph, plus a clip of me meeting my lovely grandchildren for the first time.


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
