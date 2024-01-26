Ep. 10 Part 2 Weapons - Prayer Battle Plans

Knowing what your weapons are and how to use them in your daily life can make all the difference in how you fight the enemy. More importantly, it will determine if you are gaining or losing ground in your spiritual battles. If you don't know what the weapons of your warfare are and how to use them you can't win very many, if at all any, true spiritual battles you face.
In part 1 of this episode I talked about how to build and execute battle plans for those targeted and specific prayers I talked about in episode #9.
In this part (Part II), I have a guest who will speak to her experiences with "out of season" intercession. The guest will speak to a little different type of intercession that can have miraculous results.
Resources referenced in this episode:
I mentioned the movie War Room. It is a great example of understanding your authority in Christ and how to use those targeted and specific prayers
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
