A Senior Citizen's Guide To Coffee

Senior Citizens metabolize food and drinks different than from our younger selves. With older adults drinking more coffee per day than any other age group, that leaves a few questions. Should senior citizens drink coffee? If so, what coffee is best for senior citizens?

The effects of coffee upon senior citizens is more pronounced than for younger coffee drinkers. That being said, generally speaking, coffee is not bad for senior citizens, as long as the coffee is consumed in moderation. Consuming coffee in moderation was also true of ourselves ‘when we wore a younger man’s cloths’ (For you Billy Joel fans), i.e. moderation of coffee consumption is important for younger folks too.

What does moderation mean? Coffee is the most consumed beverage in the world and it has been for centuries. It is also the most studied beverage in history. Nearly every major medical research facility in the USA (Including the Mayo Clinic) has studied the effects of coffee. Their overwhelmingly universal conclusion is this. If a coffee drinker consumes less than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is roughly (4) 8-ounce cups of coffee, then the numerous benefits of coffee far outweigh the few minimal disadvantages of coffee.

