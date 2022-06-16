Washington and Wall Street Already Made It Clear to the CCP Regarding America’s Attitude

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https://gnews.org/post/p52v16eb
Next, we will have six new legislations being launched against the CCP in Washington. All will be started. Specifically, about Xin Jiang and Hong Kong, as well as the CCP’s assets in the western world, includes the industrial, includes the financial investments and technology, includes microchips in Taiwan, For TSMC, no matter what happens in the entirety of future, the attitude of the US, a series of legislations are in the pipeline, all will slowly unfold one by one