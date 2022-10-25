Atmospheres - Supplement

This video contains a more complete moist lapse rate calculation. Please excuse the slip of the tongue where I say 'hotter' where I meant 'colder'. it is pretty obvious from the context. 'Water vapour feedback' is very strongly negative, and not positive, as the snake oil salesmen claim.
