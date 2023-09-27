Tom Renz | Poisoning Our Food to Sell Big Pharma

Our food supply is being poisoned. There’s an interesting headline in Liberty Daily, “Meat From Animals Injected With mRNA “Vaccines” May Soon Make Its Way Into the US Food Supply.” They talk about how they are using the mRNA gene therapy on shrimp in this article. In the shrimp they are using RNAI technology. All of the RNA products are gene therapies, mRNA, modRNA, saRNA, RNAI if you see RNA or DNA involved you don’t want anything to do with it.



They have a feed supplement that they feed the shrimp that essentially modifies them into modRNA creatures. Now why would they do this? Do you think there’s a lot of COVID issues with shrimp? No, that’s not why they're doing it. What this is realistically is a way to put gene therapy into people, that’s the goal. They poison the food supply to make you sick so you have to have big pharma.



The issue is that MRNA injected animals are already in the food supply and it can be labeled organic. Under federal law organic food can be injected with these MRNA poisons because they call them a vaccine. That’s because vaccines typically were dead or attenuated viruses etc. etc. Now they are poisoning us directly by screwing with our genetics.

