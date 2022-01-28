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WARRIORS: YOU ARE BEING CALLED TO SERVE
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0 view • January 28, 2022
I recently read this quote by Pat Riley: "Seize the moment by giving an effort so intense and so intuitive that it could only be called one from the heart."
What the planet needs right now is to be led by those spiritual warriors who show their willingness to participate in the transformative stage that we are currently living in.
We need you to follow your purpose with the belief that nothing can overpower you.
Your mission and gifts will pave the way for the collective to rise into a new paradigm. Because right now we are at war for the soul of humanity, and the battlefield this time is a spiritual one. We need those true warriors to answer the call… are you one of them?
If you know that you are here with a purpose and a mission to serve humanity, it is your job to get yourself into alignment.
And there is no coincidence that you are reading this post because deep down, you know you have a heart of a warrior:
A Warrior's heart means that you are of service for the greater good of the community, it means that you operate from love, and it means that you operate with bravery, sincerity, and wisdom.
My higher self is calling out to your higher self… are you standing up? Are you going to seize this moment to surrender to your purpose work?
This is a calling from my warrior heart to yours; we get to co-create with the universe…
And you aren't even aware of the gifts that you haven’t even tapped into yet..
I am here to strip away all the conditioning. All the doubt, all the excuses!
But more importantly, I am here to co-create with you, the future we so desperately want!
Answer your heart's calling;
You are the warrior,
The Wealth Warrior!
Email [email protected] for more details.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
What the planet needs right now is to be led by those spiritual warriors who show their willingness to participate in the transformative stage that we are currently living in.
We need you to follow your purpose with the belief that nothing can overpower you.
Your mission and gifts will pave the way for the collective to rise into a new paradigm. Because right now we are at war for the soul of humanity, and the battlefield this time is a spiritual one. We need those true warriors to answer the call… are you one of them?
If you know that you are here with a purpose and a mission to serve humanity, it is your job to get yourself into alignment.
And there is no coincidence that you are reading this post because deep down, you know you have a heart of a warrior:
A Warrior's heart means that you are of service for the greater good of the community, it means that you operate from love, and it means that you operate with bravery, sincerity, and wisdom.
My higher self is calling out to your higher self… are you standing up? Are you going to seize this moment to surrender to your purpose work?
This is a calling from my warrior heart to yours; we get to co-create with the universe…
And you aren't even aware of the gifts that you haven’t even tapped into yet..
I am here to strip away all the conditioning. All the doubt, all the excuses!
But more importantly, I am here to co-create with you, the future we so desperately want!
Answer your heart's calling;
You are the warrior,
The Wealth Warrior!
Email [email protected] for more details.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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