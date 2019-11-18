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7 Stages of the Bolshevik Takeover of America
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60 views • November 18, 2019
The Common Sense Show with Dave Hodges clearly points out that we are following the same steps to Bolshevik tyranny as the Russian people endured. Also, Dave rightly points out that Trump needs to pardon Roger Stone because he did nothing wrong, and was railroaded by a bunch of leftist judges and jurors. Where was Roger Stones' attorney?
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