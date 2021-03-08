© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I AM LEGEND Predicted COVID-19 Vaccine Mutations / Death
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • March 08, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the movie I Am Legend was predictive programming for the new public mindset of injecting mRNA gene therapies into the body.
Make Sure You always Have Water: https://bit.ly/3v4YSip
Make Sure You always Have Water: https://bit.ly/3v4YSip
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.