2018: South Africa confiscated 300,000 guns from White Farmers after Constitutional Court ruled owners to relinquish weapons
Published a day ago

A cross for every White Farmer killed in South Africa between 2018-2022.

Never give up the ability to defend yourself and your family.

https://ussanews.com/2023/08/07/chilling-update-attacks-on-white-farmers-surge-after-marxist-leader-sings-kill-the-boer-song-video-2/

RIP 🙏🏻

Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
gun confiscationwhite genocidemurderedsouth africawhite farmers

